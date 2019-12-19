TUPELO • The Salvation Army will be the place to be this Saturday for kids and adults alike.
From noon until 3 p.m., Jermandy Jackson will host his fourth Christmas Fun Day at the SA gymnasium on Carnation Street in Tupelo.
“We’ll be giving away bikes again for Christmas,” said Jackson, a Monroe County deputy sheriff who started the fun day when he worked for the Verona Police Department. “We’ll have toys for the kids and adults will get a chance to win a love seat donated by United Furniture.”
During the event, dozens of bicycles will be given away along with numerous gift cards to area restaurants. As always, there will be plenty of food with free grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.
The event is designed for kids. Inside the gym, there will be sack races, a cake walk, corn hole, bouncy house and basketball shooting contests. Members of 4-H will be face painting. Outside will be first responder displays.
“I reached out to the Tupelo Fire Department, they plan to have a fire truck there and demonstrate fire equipment and fire safety to the children,” Jackson said. “I also reached out to all the police departments in Lee County.
“I want the kids to see that the men and women who serve and protect them in a non-threatening environment. The kids are our future and we need to let them know we are their friends.”
A new addition to the activities will be free haircuts. Jackson said two barbers from Krispy Kleen Kuts on South Gloster will be on hand offering a limited number of free hair cuts between noon and 2 p.m. There will also be chances to win future free hair cuts as well.
“I want everyone to have a good time and to see the kids with a happy face,” Jackson said. “As long as I can do this, I plan to keep going. It grows every year.”
Jackson donates his time and money to organize the event. Nearly everything to be given away is donated by individuals and area businesses.