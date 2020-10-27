OXFORD - A Madison County man is facing felony charges after stealing a car and fleeing a wreck scene.
Oxford police responded to a traffic accident in the 1700 block of Jackson Avenue Saturday Oct. 24 around 7 p.m. One of the drivers involved in the accident, attempted to carjack a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
The suspect managed to steal a different vehicle after a passerby stopped to check on the driver of the other car in the accident. Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle driven by the suspect on Jackson Avenue where it was stopped.
Lapatrick Whitehead, 21, of Canton, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with attempted carjacking and felony taking of a motor vehicle. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $6,000 on the felony charges.