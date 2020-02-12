TUPELO - Authorities identified the man found dead in a private lake just east of The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday as a former Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University football standout.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Wednesday officials were able to identify Philemon D. "P.J." Jones, 27, through his fingerprints. Green said the preliminary autopsy is not complete and a cause of death has not been specified.
Jones had not contacted his family since Jan. 20 and was believed to be suffering from undisclosed medical issues. He was last seen in the Indian Hills and Barnes Crossing areas.
Officials were notified Monday that a body was floating in a watershed lake in the Indian Hills area.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said his water rescue team members were contacted Monday by a Tupelo police detective requesting help recovering a body that was floating face down about 20-25 feet from the bank.
When Jones was pulled from the water, he was clad only in socks and underwear. His sister posted on social media that when Jones disappeared, he did not take his car, phone or wallet.