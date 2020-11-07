CORINTH • The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say a person was walking along Harper Road Nov. 4 around 4 p.m. when they were struck by a black Chevrolet Tahoe. The collision happened just east of Manpower Road in front of the Caterpillar plant.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene toward South Tate Street. The pedestrian was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 662-286-5521 or their local law enforcement agency.