BELMONT - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Tishomingo County girl.
Monica Leeann O’Bryan, of Belmont, is described as a white female, 5' 2" tall, weighing 200 pounds with dirty blonde/red hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the in the 100 block of Old Highway 25 in Belmont. Family members say O’Bryan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of O’Bryan, they are asked to contact Belmont Police Department at 662-279-0159.