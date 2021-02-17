TUPELO – The residents of Northeast Mississippi have headed the advice and warnings of officials to remain at home and stay off the ice-covered roads.
As the final round of winter precipitation hit the region Wednesday, officials continued to ask folks to stay at home for a few more days.
“The sun came out Tuesday and helped melt some of the ice. Most of the bigger roads, the four-lanes like Highway 45, have one lane on each side that is usable and clear,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee. “But when the next round hits, that lane might look clear but it will be iced over.
“People have done a great job for the most part of staying off the roads. We continue to say if you don’t have to be on the road, please don’t. If you do have to be out there, leave early so you can drive slower and safer. And have a plan. Make sure you have a full tank of gas, a blanket and a cell phone charger, just in case.”
In the deep South, winter storms normally only last a couple of days before the sun comes out and melts everything. This storm is different. Northeast Mississippi was blanketed by a thick layer of sleet Monday. But before that could melt, a more serious second round of precipitation arrived Wednesday afternoon with the potential of more accumulations.
“There is a possibility of several inches of additional snow/sleet and even ice accumulation in Northeast Mississippi,” said National Weather Service Memphis meteorologist Andy Sniezack. “The precipitation will begin Wednesday night and continue throughout the night and through Thursday afternoon. There is a chance there will be some breaks in there, but it should be fairly steady.”
There is no way to accurately predict where the frontal boundary will form. It might be 34 and raining in one town, while in the next town over it is 31 degrees and freezing rain is falling. So one town could have rain melting ice on the ground, while 30 miles away, the freezing rain could be accumulating on trees and power lines.
Whatever for the precipitation takes when it falls, it will likely be around for several more days. The forecast says the temperature could get a few degrees above freezing Thursday afternoon, but there will not be any sunshine to help the thawing process.
“It looks like the clouds won’t get out of here until sometime Friday,” Sniezack said. “On Saturday, it will get up to the mid-40s but drop down to the mid-20s at night. It will be Sunday before the temperatures get above freezing and stay there.”
Because of the uncertainty of the second round of precipitation, electric power suppliers have crews on standby to deal with power outages.
If the region does get freezing rain, the additional weight of the ice building up on power lines can cause problems. The ice can cause lines to break, or tree limbs to snap and take down power lines.
If someone experiences a power outage, they should call their power supplier. If there is a pressing medical need in the house that requires power, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has dedicated a phone line to help prioritize utility restoration. Citizens can call or text 601-383-3287 if they have both a power outage and have a medical condition in the home that requires the need for power.