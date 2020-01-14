STARKVILLE - Oktibbeha County officials say the dam at Oktibbeha County Lake in is imminent danger of failing.
Officials inspected the dam twice Tuesday morning. The lake level is extremely high. The main spillway is full and the auxiliary spillway is being used as well. County officials are encouraging people living downstream to evacuate.
Because of the potential dam failure, the National Weather Service in Jackson issued a flash flood warning for portions of Oktibbeha and Clay counties Tuesday morning.
The lake is located west of Starkville and just north of Highway 82. If the dam fails, it should not affect the city of Starkville or Mississippi State University.
Officials are most worried about a spot between Water Well and Riviera roads that was showing signs of stress Tuesday morning.
If the dam does fail, the following roads will be closed until further notice:
• County Lake Road, from Highway 82 to Harrell Road
• Walter Bell Road, from County Lake Road to Watershed Drive
• Perkins Drive, entire road
• Highway 389, from Wade Road to Sudduth Road
• Reed Road, from Highway 25 bypass to County Lake Road
• Highway 82, from County Lake Road to Highway 25 bypass
• Sun Creek Road, from Camp Seminole Road to Highway 389
• Highway 50, from John Henry Road to Tribble Road
• Water Well Road, entire road