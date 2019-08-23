Verona • The oldest town in Lee County decided to honor its history with a new historical marker. Verona unveiled the new marker on Friday around noon at the Billy Fred Wheeler Railroad Park.
Approximately 20 people gathered in city hall as Mayor Bobby Williams and board of alderman members announced the historic marker was another step in preserving Verona’s past and presenting that history to the public.
“The board members (and I have) been thinking through the years that it would be nice to have a historical marker,” Williams said. “... It indicates what the town is about and reasons it was settled through the years.”
Attendees included Lee County District 5 supervisor Billy Joe Holland and District 16 Mississippi House of Representatives member Steve Holland.
Ward 3 Alderman Jessie Gilmore thanked Ward 2 Alderwoman Margaret Baker for assisting in getting the ball rolling, and Baker said she pushed for a marker because Verona is often a forgotten town. Ward 1 Alderman Eddie Tucker, Ward 4 Alderman Julian Riley and Alderwoman-at-Large Brenda Spurgeon also advocated for the creation of the marker.
Williams contacted Rep. Holland about a potential marker and was put in contact with Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Jim Woodrick of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The process to get a marker took about six months, which is shorter than the process typically takes, Williams said. While Woodrick was not in attendance, he did send Williams a letter Thursday congratulating the mayor and Verona citizens on their new marker. In the letter, Woodrick said there are more than 1,000 historical marker sites that mark everything from Native American mounds to civil rights-era sites.
The Verona marker honors how the town was established while the M&O Railroad was being built and chartered in 1860. It also reflects on other historical points, such as Verona’s role as a Confederate supply depot during the Civil War, it being the place BancorpSouth was chartered, and town that Elvis Presley’s parents were married.
Baker said that she hoped that Verona would get more markers over the years and felt that Verona was a flourishing town that was home to several businesses and gins during its heyday. Baker hopes people will see the marker and encourage others to come and see what is happening in Verona.
“It’s important always to reflect back on your history and where you came from and where you hope to go. There’s so many people that were here in this town. We would like to remember them and the achievements they accomplished,” Baker said.