OXFORD • As Ole Miss athletes and administrators staged a show of unity, football player Ryder Anderson urged his coaches and teammates to use their platforms for change.
It was mostly football players – set to begin voluntary strength and conditioning workouts Monday – who joined with administrators in a Unity Walk from behind the track, west on Manning Way and north on Hill Drive to its conclusion at the football practice fields.
There Anderson was the last of a group of speakers that also included athletics director Keith Carter, football coach Lane Kiffin, African-American women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Oxford mayor Robyn Tannehill.
Similar demonstrations, some not so peaceful, have taken place across the country as America continues to react to the May 25 death of African-American George Floyd when pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.
Anderson said it’s important to continue to “fight for George Floyd” but for many others as well. He cited the case of Dominique Clayton, a black Oxford woman who was allegedly killed by now former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne who has since been indicted.
“It’s not enough to show up and march down the back alley and say we’re all united. We have to show it not with words but with actions,” said Anderson, a senior from Katy, Texas. “It’s hard as a student-athlete, a coach or a person in a high position of power because of the politics. There’s a lot that comes with it, but the time for all that is over. That’s passed, and we can’t have our voices muffled anymore.”
School officials were largely successful in keeping the event isolated to include Ole Miss people.
Kiffin said Saturday’s event was the result of many different people but came about partly from listening to the concerns of Ole Miss players throughout the week.
Carter said people with platforms to reach others have a “special obligation” to be voices for change.
“We don’t have all the answers, but I will make it a priority to be intentional about where we go from here,” he said. “As your leader I am committed to diving deeper to educate myself and to listen and understand all members of our community. We are all in this and will be stronger together.”