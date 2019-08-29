OXFORD • The University of Mississippi held its grand opening ceremony for a new South Campus Recreation Center on Wednesday.
The approximately 100,000 square feet facility is worth $32 million and located near Chucky Mullins Drive south of Mississippi Highway 6 at the former Whirlpool property. The new facility features amenities such as a 25,000 square feet of fitness space, a large training zone, fitness studios, basketball courts, indoor climbing wall and others.
The new William Magee Center for Wellness Education will also be located at the new facility and opens Sept. 6. The facility was created by UM graduate William Magee’s parents David and Kent Magee after their son died of an accidental overdose and will educate students on alcohol and drug abuse as well as mental illness, according to an Ole Miss press release.
“It’s my hope that the new center generates an uptick in participation and the number of people that come through those doors,” Campus Recreation Director Peter Tulchinsky said in a press release. “If we can bring some new participants in and they have positive experiences and they come back with a couple friends, then you start to create a culture around physical activity and well-being.
The fitness and wellness center is available to everyone.