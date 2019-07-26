The incident of three University of Mississippi students taking photos holding guns in front of a bullet-riddled memorial sign to Emmett Till “did not rise to the level of threat per federal authorities” and will not be investigated further, according to a press release from Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks sent out Friday afternoon.
An earlier report from the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting and ProPublica obtained a photo of Ole Miss students Ben LeClere and John Lowe posing in front of the sign with a third fraternity member. LeClere was holding a shotgun, Lowe squatted below the sign and the third member held an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.
The image originally appeared on LeClere’s Instagram account but has since been removed, reported the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting.
Sparks mentioned the media attention the image has garnered and mentioned Till’s legacy before denouncing the actions of the men photographed. Till, who was 14, was abducted, tortured and killed by a group of white men after allegedly whistling at a white woman in 1955. His murder helped to spark the civil rights movement. The sign is near where his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.
“Based on what the photo implies and the pleasure these men seem to take in the denigration of this commemorative sign, this image is offensive and hurtful,” Sparks said.
The incident occurred off-campus and was not part of any university-affiliated event.
The image was reported to the university police department back in March. Sparks said that while the university was informed of this image at that time, they did not know the identities of all three men or that they were all a part of the same fraternity. University PD reported the image to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which declined to investigate further, stating the photo did not pose a specific threat.
Kappa Alpha Order suspended the three men the fraternity. The decision was also backed by its national administrative offices.
“We support this action and stand ready to assist the fraternity with educational opportunities for those members and the chapter,” Sparks said in the press release.