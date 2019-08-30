OXFORD • An Ole Miss student accused of killing a fellow Ole Miss peer will maintain a plea of not guilty after a grand jury decision to indict him for capital murder, according to his defense attorney.
Brandon Theesfeld was served a copy of the indictment with a charge of capital murder Friday afternoon.
Tony Farese, one of Theesfeld’s defense attorneys on the case, said he met Theesfeld at 3 p.m.
Farese said the indictment stated that Theesfeld kidnapped and killed Ally Kostial, which they vehemently deny.
“We deny the crime and we’re going to enter a plea of not guilty,” Farese said.