Slain Ole Miss Student

Brandon Theesfeld is led into the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford for a bond hearing in connection with the death of a University of Mississippi student, Thursday. Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.

 Bruce Newman | The Oxford Eagle

OXFORD • An Ole Miss student accused of killing a fellow Ole Miss peer will maintain a plea of not guilty after a grand jury decision to indict him for capital murder, according to his defense attorney.

Brandon Theesfeld was served a copy of the indictment with a charge of capital murder Friday afternoon.

Tony Farese, one of Theesfeld’s defense attorneys on the case, said he met Theesfeld at 3 p.m.

Farese said the indictment stated that Theesfeld kidnapped and killed Ally Kostial, which they vehemently deny.

“We deny the crime and we’re going to enter a plea of not guilty,” Farese said.

