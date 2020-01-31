A University of Mississippi student studying abroad in China will soon return to the U.S. due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“Three University of Mississippi students have been in Asia for full year programs since August, but only one was physically in China during the past two weeks,” UM spokesman Rod Guajardo told the Daily Journal. “That student is not in Wuhan nor in Hubei Province and will be departing within the next few days with no issues expected related to travel.”
The university's academic programs in China have been suspended or canceled for the time being and the university has restricted university-related travel to the country.
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern” on Thursday, and the U.S. Department of State issued a level four “do not travel” advisory for China, which is the highest warning level the agency uses.
The State Department warned that U.S. travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little to no advance notice, and many commercial airlines have suspended or greatly reduced flights to and from China.
“All university-related travel to mainland China is under a UM travel restriction until further notice,” Provost Noel Wilkin said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our academic programs in China have been suspended or canceled by the partners in China.”
MSU has also restricted university-related travel to China for the time being as administrators gather additional information from health officials and the Centers for Disease Control.
There are currently no Mississippi State University students studying in China, MSU chief communications officer Sid Salter said.
Salter said MSU’s Crisis Action Team discussed coronavirus during a regularly scheduled meeting on Friday. The group reviewed protocols and talked with academic personnel and the student health center’s medical director.
No cases have been reported at UM, MSU or anywhere in Mississippi at this time.