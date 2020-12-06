OXFORD • As the first full semester of classes during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close at the University of Mississippi (UM), students and administrators are reflecting on a difficult fall semester and looking forward to the spring.
The pandemic pushed many classes into a virtual format, drastically limiting the number of students on campus and in classrooms. But this change wasn’t necessarily easy for either students or those tasked with teaching them.
“The classes have forced faculty and students to learn in new ways, to deliver the course content in new ways and everyone was learning as the semester unfolded,” said Dr. Noel Wilkin, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. “It created challenges for faculty, it created challenges for students. But the stories I have heard from faculty and students is that they have worked together in large part to rise to those challenges and to keep their learning moving forward and to figure out how to meet the needs that students have and also for faculty, to keep their courses moving forward and those students’ degrees on track.”
Ultimately, what proved most important to some students was making progress toward earning their degrees. That holds true for Bethany Carter, a senior psychology major from Amory. When she graduates in May, her entire final year of college will have been conducted online.
Carter registered for five fall classes in April, three of which were originally set to meet on campus. She was told to check online in June to see what format her classes would be in; ultimately, they were all moved to a virtual format.
“It was a big adjustment from expectations of having classes on campus to not having any, with it being my last year,” she said.
Three of her classes had live Zoom components, while she received assignments for the other two weekly via email.
“That was hard because I couldn’t ask my teacher direct questions, and if we email you don’t know when you’re going to get a response,” she said. “It could be within an hour or 24 hours.”
While she felt some of her classes were easier online than they would have been in person, Carter said she would rather have taken them all in a traditional classroom setting.
“Really, we were just trying to get by,” Carter said. “So it was just kind of like, ‘Get your work done for the week and be done with it.’ For me, I didn’t retain anything from this semester. It was just kind of, ‘Pass and get a good grade.’”
For the upcoming spring semester, Carter again registered for a few hybrid classes, but because of advising issues, she had to go back and register for solely virtual classes to stay on track for graduation in May 2021.
Carter said that was a tough decision, but one she had to make.
“You only get to go to college for a certain amount of years, and you want the experience of it all, to be in the classroom setting and to get to go on campus,” she said. “And we haven’t gotten any of that.”
Four formats
UM offered classes in four formats during the fall semester, and will continue to offer those same formats in the spring. There are classes with an in-person component – face-to-face (traditional class) and hybrid (divided to fit in classroom space) – and classes with a virtual format, synchronous online (remote/Zoom) and asynchronous online.
During the fall 2020 semester, 55.6% of classes UM offered had in-person components, with 27.3% being face-to-face and 28.30% being hybrid. Meanwhile, 44.4% of classes offered used virtual formats, with 35.5% being synchronous online and only 8.8% being asynchronous online.
Wilkin said that going into fall 2020, “everyone had already gone through registration … understanding that the class was going to be in a specific classroom, so when we made the shift, they had to adjust not only for the classroom capacity, but they also had to shift, without moving the time, to the number of people they could have in that classroom space.”
The university plans to offer significantly more in-person classes when students return to campus in January.
For the spring 2021 semester, 69.4% of classes offered will have in-person components, with 36.9% being face-to-face and 32.5% being hybrid. The other 30.6% of classes will be offered in virtual formats – 25.3% synchronous online and only 5.3% asynchronous online.
“We’re doing everything that we can to keep students’ degrees on track and offer everything that we can in a face-to-face or campus-based environment that the protocols will allow,” Wilkin said.
From talking with faculty and students, Wilkin said it seems they both want to get back into the classroom. But most recognize that life on campus won’t be the same until there’s a vaccine. In the meantime, the school will have to make adjustments to keep faculty and students as safe as possible.
“Teaching in alternative formats is harder than teaching face-to-face,” Wilkin said. “Faculty would much rather go back in a classroom the way it was. They’re used to that. That’s where their skill set is. That’s where their expertise is. That’s what they want to do. And the students want to be back in the classroom. At the same time, I think both recognize, to varying degrees, that adjustments have to be made.”
Wilkin said he understands students’ frustrations with the loss of valuable college experiences that come along with the education they receive. College is much more than simply what goes on inside the classroom.
“The pandemic has disrupted all of our lives, and in many ways we’re going through a grieving process of the things that weren’t the way we expected them to be,” Wilkin said. “My son actually graduated during the pandemic and didn’t have a graduation ceremony, so I understand what people are going through in grieving the normal elements of what it is to have a college experience.”
‘A college experience’
Elizabeth Hanaway is a freshman biology major from Birmingham, Alabama. For the most part, she feels her first semester of college went well, despite differing from what she initially expected.
Out of four courses she took, just one, a chemistry class, was in person. She said she considers herself “lucky compared to some people, who had none in person at all.”
Hanaway had one asynchronous online biology class, an Honors 101 class that met on Zoom and a political science class that would’ve traditionally been a large lecture-style class, but instead was composed of a 150-person Zoom.
Although she considers the semester to have been a success as a whole, she said the format of some of her classes led to some frustrating results. She was in the only in-person section of the freshman chemistry course, but knows several people who took the same course online and ended up with better grades than those in the in-person class.
“I just don’t think it was very fair that my grades suffered because I got to go take the class in person while everyone else, their tests weren’t proctored or they could get away with more,” Hanaway said.
At the same time, she feels teachers assigned more work for online classes than would be typical for an in-person class, which helped to balance them out.
“In some ways, it was more difficult and in different ways, it was easier,” Hanaway said. “I know that a bunch of people were like, ‘Well shoot, I’m taking online biology next semester because I don’t want to ever have a proctored test.’”
Halfway through the semester, Wilkin said the administration looked at midpoint grades and found that they were higher on average than they had been in the last two years.
“That’s one objective data point that tells us that students were performing well in the courses, in fact at midpoint, better than they had in the previous two years,” Wilkin said. “Now that’s not to say every student in every class, it was going the way that they expected or the way that they had hoped, but it does give us an indication that faculty were rising to the challenges and students were doing the same and learning.”
Hanaway said that having just one class that met in-person Monday, Wednesday and Friday made an enormous difference because it gave her days structure and gave her a place to be.
Her top priority while registering for spring classes was to get all in-person classes. She was successful except for one biology course only being offered online.
As a member of the Tri Delta sorority and Associated Student Body Freshman Forum, she hopes that more experiences will take place in-person in spring, which she saw happen as the fall semester progressed.
“I’m optimistic, I really am, for next semester that they’re going to do better,” Hanaway said. “They didn’t do a terrible job, honestly. There were times that I got frustrated, but I think as a whole they did pretty well. But I’m even more optimistic for next semester with the situation improving as a whole, with vaccines maybe becoming available, that everything will run a little bit more smoothly.”
Value of education
Some students, including Carter, felt the value of the education they received during fall 2020 was less than what they paid for, with many classes being conducted solely online with no face-to-face instruction.
“Tuition and everything still stays the same for us to just do everything online, so the financial part was really frustrating,” Carter said.
While tuition did not increase for the 2020-21 school year, holding at $8,718 for undergraduate students, no discounts were offered for students taking classes entirely online.
This is consistent with how the school typically handles online courses, which carry the same cost to the student as face-to-face classes. What’s different is the sheer number of online courses students were required to take this semester.
“I think a lot of the perspectives around that issue are driven by the fact that people get so much more out of being on campus and engaging with people in the learning experience that isn’t part of the classroom,” Wilkin said. “We don’t charge for those things; we charge for education.”
He said UM is proud to keep its tuition reasonably priced, and the university is “one of the best values for education in the nation” and has “one of the lowest tuition rates in the SEC.”
“We feel good about the value that students get, and we think that our faculty worked hard to ensure students got the value of the education that we offered in the fall,” Wilkin said.
As an out-of-state student, Hanaway said the question of “Could you not have gotten this good of an education somewhere in-state?” has crossed her mind, but thankfully, she has scholarships that ease her financial worries.
“Alabama is much bigger than Ole Miss is and they were still going to class in-person so much more than we were,” Hanaway said. “And understanding that Tuscaloosa is a different place than Oxford and case rates are different in different places. I think I got my money’s worth, but if I wasn’t on scholarship, I don’t know that I would stay.”
Struggling to engage
Joshua Mannery is a senior double major in English and political science from Jackson and serves as the Associated Student Body President. He thinks the university did a good job addressing students’ physical health during the fall semester, but believes they could do more for mental health.
“All students, myself included, have had to struggle with suddenly having to schedule in time to be a student versus the usual expectation of ‘OK, at this time three or four days out of the week, I’m in student mode, I’m in class mode,” Mannery said.
He took five three-hour courses online and one one-hour course in-person. As ASB President, Mannery had access in his office on campus all semester, even though he wasn’t in the classroom most of the time, and still found it difficult to learn at times.
“I’ve had to struggle with engagement because I think at a certain point you have to want to learn to really learn over a computer, and it’s really easy to not want to learn or to get distracted, to lose focus,” Mannery said. “So I’ve had to balance that kind of dynamic as well.”
Mannery said he felt the university didn’t do as much as they could have for mental health. In terms of blanket messaging, they’ve acknowledged the hard times students faced, but he wishes school administrators had done more to factor in student opinions when decision-making.
“Nobody understands student mental health more than students,” Mannery said.
One example he provided was the layout of the fall 2020 academic calendar. The semester began on Aug. 24 and ended Nov. 24. rather than in December in an effort “complete the semester as quickly as possible while mitigating risks associated with travel” during the holidays.
But Mannery believes this sprint to the finish line has placed a mental strain on students.
“It’s all gas, no brakes,” he said. “It’s work, work, work with no dead week now and we hop straight into finals. I think we could have been more cognizant of that and maybe built in some time in the schedule.”
Mannery felt it would be beneficial to build in at least a short break between classes and finals, even if it were just a day or two.
He hopes that UM administrators will be “more intentional about recognizing individual experiences of students and not minimizing anybody’s opinions for the sake of the university at large” and lead with “the idea that there’s no one student experience that can be sacrificed” for the university overall.
The university’s Counseling Center began trying to figure out ways to reach students who couldn’t physically come in for appointments early in the pandemic, according to Wilkin.
“They have been responding in that way to make sure they can be responsive to students and to make sure that they’re able to continue their continuity of care even if they have to leave the state, which presents some challenges for the way mental health is usually delivered,” Wilkin said.
Besides the UM Counseling Center, the Health Services Center has a psychiatrist and mental health nurse practitioner that saw students in-person and virtually throughout the semester. Wilkin said the psychology department also created resources for students to help them deal with stress and anxiety, posting those resources on their website.
UM staff members checked in with students in residence halls throughout the semester, including via online chat feature that messaged students to see how they were doing and fed that information to people on campus for follow-ups. The university also reached out to students who expressed concerns or were having struggles via the UMatter program.
Wilkin praised the faculty’s role in reaching out to students and engaging with them “more this semester than they did when they were face-to-face.”
“Some of that is, of course, virtual,” Wilkin said. “But they’re making themselves available for longer hours, more office hours and more opportunities to help students deal with the challenges that they face in classes and also as a result of the pandemic.”
Moving forward
Along with support for mental health, the university will continue efforts to protect its students’ physical health in the spring.
The university implemented the Sentinel Testing Program in September to offer free asymptomatic COVID tests to students, faculty and staff.
Alex Langhart, director of the University of Mississippi Health Services, said the purpose of the program was to “detect the prevalence of the virus in our population.” At least 1,577 people have taken part in the testing.
“What it’s shown us is that we’ve had less than a 1% positivity rate which has been great, which has shown that our mitigation strategies we put in place and protocols have worked,” Langhart said. “We always want to put students, faculty and staff’s health and safety as our No. 1 priority, and those numbers reflect that.”
Although testing is only one piece of the university’s layered approach to mitigation, Langhart believes “the Sentinel Testing Program has helped us to achieve what it was intended to achieve, which is to enable us to make good decisions” about how to react to the virus.
Wilkin said he’s energized and encouraged by how UM faculty, staff and students have responded to the pandemic in such a way that students have continued learning and kept the important mission of the institution on track.
“There are universities in this country that have shuttered and have remained shuttered for the entire pandemic, and we didn’t do that,” Wilkin said. “We as a community came together, we rolled up our sleeves, and we worked together – including faculty, staff and students – to figure out how we can keep the core elements of what we do moving forward.”