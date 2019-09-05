OXFORD - Oxford police arrested one man and are looking for another following a Labor Day altercation that escalated to gunfire in east Oxford.
Officers responded to the Cedarcrest Drive area around 7 p.m. Sept. 2 for a shots fired called. Once on the scene, police determined two men had been shooting at each other after an altercation. Some bullets entered occupied homes in the surrounding area but no injuries were reported.
One suspect, Christopher Mathis, 40, of Oxford, was detained at the scene. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
The other shooting suspect, Christopher Butler, 29, of Oxford, is still at large. He is currently out on felony bond for drive-by shooting and possession of a weapon by a felon.
If you have any information about his whereabouts please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.