TUPELO • After a Lee County toddler tested positive for illegal drugs, authorities issued arrest warrants for the two caregivers.
After receiving a report that a 3-year-old child tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine, the Lee County Sheriff's Office started an investigation. Child Protective Services removed all of the children from the home and placed them in a safety plan.
Investigators determined that both caretakers of the children had lengthy criminal histories and both tested positive for methamphetamine. Warrants were then issued for the arrest of both caretakers for felony child abuse.
Cassie Neely, 35, of 155 County Road 646, Plantersville, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Adult Jail that evening. She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Authorities are still looking for Paul Eric Leathers, 47, of Plantersville. He is believed to be driving a silver Ford F-150 truck and is possibly in the Mooreville area.
Any information about the whereabouts of Leathers can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 662-841-9040, the dispatcher at 662-680-5766, or 911.