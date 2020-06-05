TUPELO – One person is in custody and two more are being sought for breaking into a Lee County deputy sheriff’s vehicle.
Saltillo police were alerted to a suspicious person in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Friday, June 5. Officers found three individuals going through an unmarked Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked on the side of the road outside a deputy’s home.
In a press release posted to social media, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the vehicle was locked, but he did not say how the three got inside.
The police contacted the deputy and the officers started a foot chase for the suspects. One of the three was captured without incident and he was in possession of the deputy’s stolen firearm.
While officers apprehended one suspect, another stole a vehicle from a house in the same neighborhood and fled. He led Lee County deputies on a lengthy chase that ended at an apartment complex in Verona. That suspect ran on foot and eluded the officers. Details on the third suspect were not released.
Tedarrian Fields, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Friday morning on the felony charge of burglary of an auto. He will likely also face weapons charges for the stolen gun as well. All three suspects could face numerous felony charges from both Saltillo and Lee County.
The other two suspects are still at large and currently being sought. Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.