RIPLEY • A fatal shooting involving a Tippah County constable occurred inside a small Ripley church Sunday morning, according to law enforcement.
Ripley Police Chief Scott White said the shooting occurred at 11.27 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at West Ripley Church of Christ and involved South Half Constable Keith Bullock and another church member.
Patrick Sanders, 57, of Dumas was pronounced dead at the scene. Details are unclear on what transpired between Sanders and Bullock at this time.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. Ripley Police Department and Tippah County Sheriff's Department assisted. More details will be released when available.