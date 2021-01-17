TUPELO • One person was killed and two were injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Tupelo Trace Apartments, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.
According to a sheriff’s department press release, deputies responded to a 911 call about 3 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex located on Mitchell Road. Deputies found three people who had been hit by shots fired inside a vehicle.
One was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were transported to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. One victim remains is in critical condition and the other is being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's department said one person of interest was in custody and two weapons have been recovered.
The body of the person fatally shot in the incident will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.
The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no indication any other people were involved.