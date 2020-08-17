TUPELO • A domestic disturbance turned into a hostage situation Monday morning in south Tupelo and ended with a man being taken into police custody.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officials were alerted to a possible hostage situation at the Oaks Apartments on Green Tee Road around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Officers responding to the scene learned a domestic disturbance escalated to the point that an adult male was holding one or more people in an apartment.
Police established a perimeter and communication with suspect and the situation was peacefully resolved about an hour later.
The male suspect was detained for questioning and no physical injuries were reported. Officials say it is an ongoing investigation.