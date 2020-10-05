TUPELO • A man died Monday afternoon following a wreck where his motorcycle ran into a dump truck.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the 31-year-old victim was pronounced dead from multiple internal trauma as a result of the crash. She plans on releasing the victim’s name later, once the family has had sufficient time to be notified.
The wreck occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday on Fellowship Road, County Road 885, about two miles south of the Saltillo city limits.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the dump truck was headed north on the two-lane county road near the Natchez Trace. The motorcyclist was headed south "at a high rate of speed." When the dump truck made a turn off the road, the motorcycle collided with the truck, killing the rider.
The accident is being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division.