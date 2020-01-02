JACKSON - There were three fatalities on the state's largest roads over the New Year's holidays, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
One of those was a Tennessee man who died in a Marshall County wreck Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash on Interstate-22 in Marshall County Dec. 31 around 1:30 p.m. A 2016 Kenworth driven by Ryan J. Thomas, 44, of Gay, Georgia, and a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Matthew Zent, 31, of Millington, Tennessee, were both traveling eastbound on the interstate. The Prius collided with the 18-wheeler. Zent received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
During the two-day holiday period (Dec. 31 and Jan. 1), MHP issued 3,526 citations with 79 driving under the influence arrests. Troopers investigated 81 motor vehicle crashes that included 23 injuries and 3 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates systems.
Kimberly R. Sumrall, 28, of Hattiesburg, died Dec. 31 around 1:25 a.m. when the car she was a passenger in left state Highway 589 collided with tree in Lamar County. The driver, Blake H. Breazeale, 24, of Petal, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Christopher S. Tanner, 42, of Quitman, was traveling southbound on State Highway 11 in Jasper County around 6 p.m. Decd. 31 when his pickup left the road and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.