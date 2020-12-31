STARKVILLE – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the car involved in a Wednesday morning shooting that left one person injured.
The Starkville Police Department responded Dec. 30 at 3:50 a.m. to a 911 call of a reported shooting on North Montgomery Street near Garrard Road. While still receiving details of the call, the responding officers made contact with an individual who had multiple gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center.
Officials said a silver 2016-2019 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows is believed to be involved in the shooting. Police say the occupants of the car should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the car or the crime is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.