TUPELO • At least one juvenile was detained Friday and several others identified over the weekend for a series of social media threats against schools in Nettleton, Okolona and Shannon.
Officials said threats showed up Friday on social media saying someone would be "shooting up Okolona and Shannon schools" adding if they attended a party or a game they could die. The Lee County Sheriff's Office had a heightened presence on the Shannon campus that afternoon and remained until the end of the school day.
The investigation revealed at least three juveniles, ages 14 and 15, who did not attend Shannon school were responsible for the threats. Pickup orders were issued by the Lee County Youth Court and at least one juvenile was detained.
"We made one arrest Friday and several others will be appearing in youth court," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
On Sunday, a similar threat against the Nettleton schools appeared on social media. That post said, “just know we will be shooting up Nettleton School Monday.”
Johnson said that investigation determined that the threat came from one juvenile, but several other juveniles were involved. Since school was not in session, no immediate action was taken by law enforcement. He said the juveniles were all 12 and their cases will go through youth court.
Just because the threats were made by juveniles and were most likely in jest, those responsible will not get a pass on criminal charges.
"We are not going to take this lightly," Johnson said. "It was a threat that disrupted the school activities.
"We will deal with this diligently and to the fullest extent of the law."
Lee County Schools Superintendent Jimmy Weeks thanked deputies for their quick response to campus Friday and remaining until all the students were gone.
"Our No. 1 priority is keeping the students safe," Weeks said. "If they don't feel safe, they are not able to learn."
The Shannon, Okolona and Nettleton threats came on the heels of other threats last week that also led to juveniles being detained.
On Thursday, threats surfaced against the Tupelo, Oxford and Pontotoc schools. Early Friday morning, police identified two suspects and took them into custody. They were being held at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center.
Tupelo police did not rule out additional juveniles being detained in connection with the threats.