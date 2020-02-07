SALTILLO • A former alderman will try to regain his seat in next month’s special election in Saltillo.
Scott Knight, 47, served on the town’s board for two terms, from 2009 through 2017. He turned in his paperwork and City Clerk Mary Parker confirmed that his petition contained the names of at least 50 registered voters.
The sudden retirement of Malcomb Driskill last month has forced the city to hold an election March 5 to find someone to serve out Driskill’s term on the board that lasts until the summer of 2021. In addition to the petition, potential candidates must have lived inside the city limits for at least two years to qualify.
Parker said six people have picked up packets, but Knight is the only one to turn in his information so far.
Candidates have until Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. to turn in their qualifying papers at Saltillo City Hall. If no one gets a majority of the vote on March 5, the run-off will be held March 26.
Voters can start casting absentee ballots at city hall starting Feb. 17. Any absentee ballots must be turned in by March 3 at 5 p.m. The city clerk’s office will also be open on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. until noon to allow Saturday voting.