JACKSON • Authorities have captured one of two inmates who escaped from the state penitentiary early Saturday morning. The other escapee, with ties to north Mississippi, is still at large.
Escaped inmate David Lee May was taken into custody early Sunday morning by agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and Mississippi Department of Corrections. The 2011 GMC pickup used in the escape has also been recovered and is being processed by the MBI Crime Scene Unit.
Dillion Dewayne Williams, 27, was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary in 2010, is currently still at large. State Troopers and members of the MHP Special Operations Group continue to assist MDOC with operations at the Parchman state prison.
Williams and May escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Friday, Jan. 3 and stole the pickup. Officials said the two were discovered missing during an “emergency count" about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Williams was only 17 when he was arrested and charged with beating and robbing a 91-year-old woman in her home near Mt. Pleasant in January 2010. The woman suffered serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, during the 9:30 a.m. attack.
Williams and another man were quickly identified as suspects in the attack. Williams lived in Rossville, Tennessee (about 6 miles north of the state line) but was arrested three days later at H.W. Byers High School, where he was enrolled as a student.
The second suspect, Maquel Morris, 21, who was Williams’ brother, was arrested the same day in Memphis, Tennessee.
Williams pleaded guilty in Marshall County Circuit Court in November 2010 and was sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault and 25 years for burglary. Williams initially implicated his brother during his plea, but was uncooperative when Morris went to trial. The brother was acquitted after a three-day trial in mid-November 2010.
If anyone has information regarding Dillion Dewayne Williams, they are asked to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530 or the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611.