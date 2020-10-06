OXFORD - A Lafayette County man is facing a felony charge after he continued to send threats on social media.
Oxford police responded to an attempted assault call in the 2400 block of Anderson Road on Oct. 3. Police arriving on the scene identified the suspect who was threatening the victim and told the suspect to leave the area. The suspect did leave but he continued to send threatening messages to the victim through a social media app.
Due to the content of the messages, officer determined they needed to find and arrest the suspect to prevent any potential harm to the victim.
Roger Dale Matthews, 25, of Oxford, was charged with cyberstalking. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, his bond was set at $10,000. He bonded out of the Lafayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon around 3:30.