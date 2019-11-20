OXFORD - The Oxford Police Department received one home burglary and 14 auto burglary reports on Monday beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Investigators worked through tips and leads throughout the night and gathered enough evidence for a search warrant on a Garden Terrace residence. With the search warrant, OPD discovered of the many stolen items, some dating back to 2017, and narcotics.
Justin Towler, 24, and Kimberly Adams, 28, both of Oxford, were found inside the residence. They were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Chester Gipson, 23, Abbeville, was arrested later that afternoon.
OPD charged Towler with 14 counts of auto burglary, one count of residential burglary, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of stolen property. The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit charged him with two counts possession of a controlled substance. Towler was given a bond of $150,000.
OPD charged Gipson with 14 counts of auto burglary, one count of residential burglary, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was given a bond of $100,000.
Metro Narcotics charged Adams with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. OPD charged her with one count of possession of stolen property. She was given a bond of $50,000.
Interim Chief Jeff McCutchen thanked everyone who assisted with the investigation by providing video or information.
“We would like to remind everyone that the holiday season is approaching fast and to take this time to remember to lock your doors and remove valuables from sight. Remember, if you see something, say something. We will respond no matter what,” McCutchen said in a press release.