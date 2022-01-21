TUPELO • Anyone wanting to run for a judicial position in the November elections has just more than a week to turn in their paperwork.
The majority of the races in the Daily Journal's 16-county coverage area have the incumbent judges running opposed. But where there is an opening, there has been a lot of activity.
In Circuit Court District 16 in the Golden Triangle, incumbent Lee S. Coleman is retiring after 12 years on the bench. So far, P. Trina Davidson Brooks, Mark A. Cliett, Michelle Easterling and Bennie L. Jones Jr. have qualified for the open seat.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tate Reeves created new county court judge positions in Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties. In addition to youth court, the county courts also have jurisdiction on eminent domain, civil cases, domestic abuse protection orders and non-capital felony cases involving matters up to $200,000.
In Lafayette County, there was an early flood of candidates, with six qualifying in the first two weeks. Preston Ray Garrett, Steven Patrick Jubera, Tiffany Kilpatrick, Christine Tatum, Josh Turner and Thomas Alan Waller have all qualified.
Only three people have qualified for the Oktibbeha County post - Charles Bruce Brown, C. Marty Haug and Lee Ann Self Turner.
The only other contested race at this point is in Circuit District 16, where Chuck Easley is challenging incumbent James T. Kitchens Jr.
In previous years, qualifying for nonpartisan judicial elections began in January and continued through mid-May. The legislature streamlined the process starting this year. Qualifying started earlier this month but ends Feb. 1.
The election will be held Nov. 8. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes in the general election, there will be a run-off on Nov. 29.