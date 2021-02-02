SALTILLO • Opposition to a proposed annex that would add 2.2 square miles to the city’s limits has forced Saltillo officials to rework the proposal before it gets to court.
Nearly two months after the Saltillo Board of Aldermen first approved a plan to annex 1,412 acres into the city limits, which would push the city’s size to more than 10 square miles, the official paperwork has still not been filed in chancery court.
The board approved the initial annexation plans on Dec. 8.
When the extent of the proposal was publicized, several landowners came forward saying they didn’t want to be included in the city. Mayor Rex Smith said at least one person called city hall wanting their property to be annexed into city limits.
“We made a few changes out of the west side of town,” Smith said. “Instead of just following the section lines, we decided to follow the creek (Mud Creek) We took out one section that was basically in the flood plain and probably couldn’t be developed.”
Officials also removed from their plans a small parcel of frontage along the Town Creek watershed lake at the request of the owner. The mayor said the acreage taken out and the acreage added were essentially the same, and the change has little effect on the total scope of the annexation.
Tuesday night, the Saltillo Board of Aldermen approved the changes and amended the annexation proposal. The mayor said he has read over the changes and the new legal descriptions, then forwarded the document to city attorney Chris Evans for review.
It is not known when the attorney will submit the plan to the Lee County Chancery Court. The two-month delay will likely mean the city will not know if the annexation will be approved by the court until this summer, or later.
“We held up the filing when people came to us asking for changes,” Evans said. “We could have gone ahead and filed (the case in chancery court) but it would be a lot easier to amend the board’s ordinance than to try to go back and make changes once it got to court.”
City officials are hoping by changing the proposal on the front end and removing people who do not want to be included in the city’s annexation plans, there will be less opposition, which should make the process go quicker.
“The best guess on how long it will take is four or five months,” Evans said. “It shouldn’t take any longer than that unless you have opposition.”
If approved, the city limits would expand by more than 25%.
The city has identified eight Proposed Annexation Areas (PPA) on all sides of the city. A ninth area, roughly 50 acres between Highway 45 and Pull Tight Road was removed earlier because of opposition that included a former alderman.
The proposed areas are, for the most part, large undeveloped stretches of unoccupied land. The smallest area is just 7 acres, but two tracts are more than 400 acres apiece. There are less than 20 total residences in proposed annexation areas.
The four largest PAAs are prime locations for residential expansion. They are near established neighborhoods and close to city water and sewer lines.
Smith said that city zoning and building codes would also serve as protection for existing subdivisions. The city would be able to make sure that any new development fits the surroundings and would not be detrimental to the value of existing properties.
The plans will be filed in Lee County Chancery Court. A chancellor will review the case and schedule hearings to hear arguments for and opposition to the annexation. Smith expects things to move fairly quickly.
If the annexation is approved, the city would offer police and fire protection to the new areas immediately. They would have to provide other city services, like water and sewer, within a reasonable time.
With a population around 5,000, the city currently covers 5,285 acres or 8.25 square miles. This annexation proposal is larger than the last three annexations combined and would increase the city’s size by 26.7% to 10.46 square miles.
If approved, this will be the fourth annexation in the last 25 years. In 1995, the city took in 300 acres. Three years later, the city had its eye on another 650 acres. By the time that annexation was approved in late 1999, the size had been pared down to 500 acres.
The most recent annexation was in 2005, when 237 acres west of town was brought into the city limits. That area became the Ole South Plantation subdivision.
The Proposed annexation areas include:
- Area 1 is 466 acres on the east side of the city, including the south half of Lake Lamar Bruce. It is undeveloped woodland and open wetlands south of the lake dam. There is one house in the PAA.
- Area 2 is on the south end of the city. The 117-acre section contains two houses and the Dollar General store at the intersection of Highway 145 and Birmingham Ridge Road.
- Area 3 is a mostly undeveloped 32-acre section on the east side of Highway 145 and includes Reed’s Metals.
- Area 4 would bring another 24 acres of highway frontage into the city for possible commercial development.
- Area 5 is a large tract of flat bottom land on the west side of the city. There is only one house in the roughly 400-acre PAA but is a prime location for future residential expansion. Officials removed a section in the flood plain from this PAA.
- Area 6 is the 7-acre campus of Faith Baptist Church. It is included to clean up the map and bring the church under the city’s police and fire protection umbrella.
- Area 7 is a 107-acre plot on the south end of the Town Creek watershed lake. There are currently no houses on the PAA.
- Area 8 is on the northwest side of the city. The 247 acres are split by Euclatubba Road. With 10 houses, the PAA is the most populous of the areas Saltillo is eyeing.