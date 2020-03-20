TUPELO - Funds and food are being made available for families, individuals and businesses who are being financially impacted by COVID-19.
The CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi have established the COVID-19 Support Fund to provide short-term relief for those impacted with a loss of wages due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a press release.
Grants from the support fund will be made to nonprofit organizations to assist those impacted on a case-by-case basis, United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Melinda Tidwell said in a press release.
“These organizations already have the procedures in place to provide assistance, but they will quickly run out of funds as more people are without work,” Tidwell said in the release. “That’s why this fund is so important, to provide that extra support during an unusual time for many people.”
CREATE Foundation is making a challenge grant of $50,000 to match contributions made to the fund, according to the release.
“CREATE is proud to invest the first $50,000, and we know we can count on the community to pitch in to assist those who will suffer without our help,” Mike Clayborne, president of CREATE, said in a press release.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19, according to SBA’s website.
“Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s Governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration,” the website lists.
Mississippi has been added as a qualifying state. As of March 20 at 9:50 a.m., the only listed eligible counties in Mississippi are Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Hancock, Issaquena, Jefferson, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Warren and Wilkinson.
More information about the loan and how to apply is available at https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19.
Move On Up Mississippi assists those who have lost their job because of COVID-19, been quarantined under doctor’s order or been “doctor diagnosed” with COVID-19 gain access to food.
Move On Up MS is a 501(c)3 inspires and funds educational initiatives to realize a healthier future for Mississippi children, the release said.
“We were established to help children in need. We have the financial ability to do so, and our board immediately rushed to make sure we were part of a response. I’m glad we are in a position to help, if need be,” founder John Currence said in a release.
Applicants can apply by emailing COVIDhelp@moveonupms.org describing their personal and family situation, the preferred method of communication, or calling the Move On Up office at 662-234-9300.
Applicants will be asked to share proof of job insecurity or physician’s recommendation, the release said. Emails are addressed on an individual basis.
Individuals and organizations can assist financially or with time and energy, the release said. Email COVIDhelp@moveonupms.org with the subject line HERE TO HELP.
More information is available at www.moveonupms.org.
This list will be updated with additional resources as it becomes available.