TUPELO • People were able to drive or walk up to the Family Resource Center at 507 S. Church St. in order to receive free COVID-19 testing on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Access Family Health and the Family Resource Center partnered to test at least 105 people. Magnolia Health provided hand sanitizer. Masks were distributed to anyone who needed it.
FRC Director Christi Webb said people arrived as early as 8 a.m. waiting for the tests. It took about a week to plan the testing. Webb said it was important for FRC to offer testing since they are located near the Salvation Army of Tupelo and in an area where a lot of people may be homeless and not have vehicles to drive to other testing locations.
“We just want everyone to have an opportunity to get tested that wants to or feels like they need to,” Webb said.
The event was eventually planned to last until 3 p.m., but Webb said they had to end early so the lab would be able to process the tests. She noted they will schedule another testing next week and update with the new date. Next Tuesday, FRC will have a book drive to provide books to children.