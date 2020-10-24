TUPELO - Overnight storms brought heavy rain and some minor flooding in some areas, including south Tupelo.
There was some light flash flooding downtown outside of the Reed's department store on Main Street, as well as on some areas of South Gloster Street and the adjacent Lee Acres neighborhood.
Some water damage was reported inside Reed's but no major damage.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said the department received a call around 6:40 that a vehicle was straddling through flood waters on South Green Street, but the vehicle was able to make its way out of the water.
Walker said no other flooding incidents were reported to them and officials did not have to close off any streets.