OXFORD • The victims of an Oxford man repeatedly arrested on charges of domestic violence have joined together in an effort to prevent other women from following in their footsteps.
On Oct. 19, police in Oxford charged Brenton Morgan with aggravated domestic violence after he allegedly sent a woman to the emergency room. He is currently being held without bond in the Lafayette County Detention Center, facing multiple felony charges. Oxford Police Department spokesman Breck Jones said Morgan and his court-appointed public defender agreed that Morgan should remain incarcerated until the new charges are resolved.
Since Morgan’s arrest, several alleged victims, including his ex-wife, have come forward with tales of abuse, violence and aggressive behavior stretching back a dozen years.
Holly Chenault, who said she was married to Morgan for 12 months during 2012-2013, said she has been in contact with four other women who claim to have been abused by her ex-husband. Their stories are eerily similar: A woman falls for a caring man who, over time, becomes jealous, demeaning and abusive.
The process seems to have repeated itself again and again over the years.
Lakesha Gamble, a community educator for Tupelo-based women’s shelter and support group S.A.F.E. Inc., said this cycle of abuse is commonplace.
“All forms of power-based violence are cyclical. The abuser rarely does just one act,” Gamble said. “Normally you see the aggression build up, getting worse until the violence happens. Then there is the aftereffect, the honeymoon as we call it, where the abuser is apologetic and loving, saying it won’t happen again, or blaming the victim.”
Chenault dated Morgan right after high school in 2008. According to her account, the physical violence started slowly but grew over the five years they were together.
“He tried to run over me one time,” Chenault said. “He missed me and hit my car, almost totaling it. He got on top of me and tried to strangle me at least twice. He even tried to drown me one time at his hunting club.”
Chenault and Morgan married in summer 2012. According to Chenault, Morgan played on her insecurities, telling her she would never find anyone better, and even threatening to kill her, her family and her dog if she didn’t marry him or if she left him.
According to a police report she filed in December 2012 with the Leland Police Department and reviewed by the Daily Journal, the couple had only been married 6 weeks when he got upset that she was out with friends and co-workers. When she got home, a verbal altercation quickly turned physical.
She told police he threw her to the ground and "smacked her a few times with an open hand." When she tried to run away, he grabbed her shirt and kicked her in the stomach. She ran out the front door and call 911 from a gas station.
Police arrived, and she filed a report, but chose not to press charges. Instead, she gathered some things and spent the night elsewhere to let things cool off.
But, 12 months into their marriage, Chenault did leave him. She said she fled the state to avoid his death threats.
“At that time, I was only concerned with escaping alive,” Chenault said. “I wish I could go back in time to make sure he was put away then as I may could have saved (the other victims) from the same abuse.”
In late October 2015, Morgan met Holly Springsteen. She’d just broken up with a longtime boyfriend and according to her account Morgan gave her lots of compliments and was nice to her. He called and texted often to check on her, which made her feel special and wanted.
According to Springsteen, after going out to eat on the night before Thanksgiving 2015, she made a comment he didn’t like. Springsteen said Morgan started punching the dashboard of her car. They got into another argument when they got back to his house. He ended up pinning her against the bathroom wall and refused to let her leave. He later apologized, and they went to bed.
“That should have been the last time I saw him,” Springsteen said. “I should have left, but he was so apologetic and convincing afterwards.”
According to Springsteen’s account, Morgan had been drinking whiskey for hours when they showed up in Oxford for Thanksgiving supper with his mother and stepfather. Springsteen said “his family was absolutely wonderful” but he was “completely inebriated” when the couple prepared to go to sleep on an air mattress in the living room.
She claims when she refused to help him up off the floor, Morgan jumped on top of her laying on the couch.
“He proceeded to put his hands around my neck and began to choke me,” Springsteen said. “I was fighting, trying to get him off of me, but he didn’t stop. When I tried to make noises to wake someone in the house up, he put a pillow over my face and began to smother me.”
Springsteen pressed aggravated domestic violence charges against Morgan with the Oxford Police Department that night. After a long series of continuations, Springsteen opted to settle the case out of court. That was in 2017.
“The maximum sentence he could have gotten was 20 years,” Springsteen said. “When the defense offered a deal where he would serve 18 months in prison, I was ready for it to be over and agreed.”
Based on the accounts of the women who knew him, Gamble said Morgan displayed many of the red flags associated with people who commit acts of domestic violence.
“Isolation from family and friends is a huge red flag,” Gamble said. “It doesn’t seem like much, but once the victim is isolated, the violence is hidden … Other red flags are blaming the victim for everything and extreme jealousy. We’ve had cases where the abuser kept up with mileage on the car or only gave them so much money.”
Both women said Morgan frequently used drugs and alcohol, which can intensify any acts of physical abuse. Patterns of aggressive behavior outside of the home can also act as warning signs.
“If they have a history of aggressive behavior or violence, they are more likely to become an abuser,” Gamble said. “Once they start abusing, it is very unlikely they will ever change.”
While physical violence is most often the form of domestic violence that gets noticed, there are actually seven recognized forms of abuse - physical, verbal, emotional, mental, sexual, financial and electronic.
Gamble said she and other counsellors usually see three or four forms in each abuse cycle.
When Morgan was released from prison in 2019, his ex-wife, Chenault, filed a new restraining order against him. That order — filed in Chicot County, Arkansas — cited verbal and physical abuse in their prior relationship.
According to Chenault, several of Morgan’s victims recently began reaching out to her for advice on how she escaped the cycle of abuse.
“I truly feel like the ringleader of a circus that just won’t end,” she said.
Springsteen said she was sickened when she saw Morgan was arrested on new charges in October.
“To know another person is having to go through what I went through breaks my heart,” she said. “I suffered a black eye, cuts and scrapes from the night he hurt me, but the lifelong emotional and mental exhaustion has been undesirable.”
The victims said they have come together to help others who might be or might become victims.
“I want everyone else to know my story,” Springsteen said. “What I went through was tragic and life-altering, but I refuse to let it define me. After counseling and support from family and friends, I’m a stronger person because of what I went through.”