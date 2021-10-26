OXFORD • Seated at a table inside her Oxford home, Melissa Harwell unzipped a bulging pink binder — the kind a high-schooler might carry every day — and removed a single piece of yellow legal paper from the top of the paper stack. She pushed it across the table.
“This was the first thing I put in it,” she said, tapping a finger on the sheet.
Written near the top, in large letters beneath the names of her doctors, is a single, terrifying word: “Cancer.”
That, she said, was the initial finding of her biopsy on March 6, 2019.
From the moment she learned she had breast cancer, Harwell, 68, began taking notes. At the recommendation of a friend and fellow breast cancer survivor, she immediately purchased a binder to store those notes and any items relevant to her cancer.
The contents of the binder track the history of Harwell’s battle with breast cancer. There are reams of loose sheets of paper — receipts, bills, handwritten notes from conversations with her doctors, the results of genetic testing and information about family history. There’s an dog-eared copy of the ninth edition of the North Mississippi Health Service’s Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook in there. Harwell has bookmarked dozens of pages with tiny colored tabs.
“I’ve read it from cover to cover,” she said.
Taking notes, Harwell said, keeping her thoughts organized, is a measure of control over cancer.
“You get so much information so quick,” she said. “I wanted to know every step in the process; I wanted to know everything.”
Blindsided by breast cancer
During her regular annual checkup in March 2019, Harwell’s OB/GYN, Dr. Cassie Hill at Sanders Clinic for Women in Tupelo, encouraged her to get a mammogram that same day. They could perform the test right there in the clinic, so there wasn’t any need to set up a future appointment.
Harwell agreed. She believes that moment, and Dr. Hill’s recommendation, saved her life.
“I am the classic type of person to go, ‘I don’t have time to book a mammogram appointment; I’ll do it later,’” she said. “And then maybe I’ll get to it six to eight months later.”
The mammogram showed a suspicious spot in one of her breasts. She was told she’d need a biopsy.
The results: invasive ductal carcinoma, grade 1.
When she got those initial results, Harwell began taking notes. She didn’t know what else to do.
“You’re almost blindsided by the fact that you have breast cancer,” she said. “The thing that bothered me most about the diagnosis was the word ‘invasive.’ I didn’t know what that meant.”
It meant the cancer had spread outside the milk duct. Harwell said that finding “freaked her out” more than anything.
At Hill’s recommendation, Harwell visited with Dr. Danny Sanders with North Mississippi Health Services, who provided her with a wealth of information about what she would experience as she underwent treatment. She had questions, and Sanders did what he could to answer them. He also gave her a timeline of the treatment process — what she could expect and when.
Of course, she took notes on all of this and filed them away in her binder.
Cancer as a blessing
On April 15, 2019, Harwell underwent surgery to remove the cancer in her breast.
Because the cancer had been caught early, there wasn’t much to remove. Cancer hadn’t spread to Harwell’s lymph nodes, and her doctors felt a mastectomy would be unnecessary.
After surgery, Harwell took 20 rounds of radiation, with treatments scheduled every other day for the first 16, and then daily for the last four.
Those final treatments, she said, were very intense.
“I couldn’t even get out of bed,” she said.
Although upbeat by nature, those last few treatments tested Harwell’s near-constant optimism. She found solace in the support of her family, in particular her son, Craig. A member of the Air Force Reserve stationed in Florida at the time, he returned to Mississippi for a surprise visit during the end of her radiation treatments, just when his mother was at her lowest point and needed him most.
His visit bolstered Harwell’s spirits more than she could describe.
“You talk about going from low to ‘Oh-my-goodness,’” she said.
Of course, Harwell’s son wasn’t the only one there for her. Harwell said her entire family provided her moral support throughout her treatment and recovery.
And then there are the complete strangers — friends of friends or acquaintances who learn she has breast cancer and send her words of encouragement like “I’ve had breast cancer, too” or “You have to keep fighting” or “Everything’s going to be fine.”
Perhaps the most surprising thing about her breast cancer, Harwell said, is what a blessing it’s been.
“From the support of my family and friends, to people I haven’t known,” she said. “Overall, my cancer journey has been better than I ever dreamed it could be. I have so many things to be thankful for.”
The day that can’t come soon enough
Harwell pushed aside the large pink binder and said sometimes she feels as if none of this has happened. That she couldn’t possibly have had cancer.
“Even at this point, two-and-a-half-years later, after all that I’ve been through, it’s hard to believe I am a breast cancer survivor,” Harwell said.
She leaned across the table.
“But I am,” she said.
There are still reminders of that fact. After the last of her radiation treatments, Harwell began taking chemotherapy medication to help ensure her cancer didn’t return. After three months, her doctors found the medicine was affecting her kidneys. They took her off of it, but now she requires regular, frequent visits to her clinic for blood work.
Each visit comes with a certain amount of anxiety … a fear that her doctors will discover the cancer is back. It’s always in the back of her mind, though she tries to push away this fear and focus on the positive.
“You look around and see people who are in so much worse shape than you are,” she said. “It makes you thankful. It makes you thankful that the Lord takes care of you the way he does. He’s blessed me in so many ways.”
Overall, Harwell mostly feels a sense of peace about her cancer. Every day is a blessing, she said.
Harwell gathered the notes spread across the table, including the small sheet of legal paper on which she’d noted her cancer diagnosis, and placed them back inside the pink binder. One day, she knows she’ll no longer need that binder; that there will be a final note on one last scrap of paper placed among the hundreds of others, and then the binder will be zipped for good.
That day can’t come soon enough.
“I am looking forward to that day,” she said, closing the binder’s heavy cover. She placed a hand atop it.
“Yes,” she said. “I am very much looking forward to that day.”