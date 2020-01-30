OXFORD - One-third of the Oxford stores checked Tuesday were illegally selling vaping products to minors.
Complaints led Oxford police to conduct two dozen compliance checks on Jan. 28. Eight of the stores were issued citations. The other 16 stores were in compliance with the law.
"In recent weeks we have received information about stores selling tobacco and vaping products to minors," said Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. "Through our investigation, we were able to identify and cite several businesses."
The Oxford Police Department, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics joined forces Tuesday to conduct the compliance checks across the area.
The businesses that were cited were Three Way on North Lamar Boulevard, the Double Quick on Jackson Avenue, Brittany Store Jackson Avenue, Murphy USA on Jackson Avenue, West Oxford Chevron on Jackson Avenue, Ward's Chevron on Old Taylor Road, The Store on Highway 30 and the Abbeville Quick Stop on Highway 7.