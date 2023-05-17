Johnny Morgan

Johnny Morgan is shown in this June 22, 2020, file photo. Morgan was the only person on a Beechcraft King Air 90 that crashed Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The plane took off from Oxford and crashed near Fayetteville, Arkansas.

 Bruce Newman

OXFORD – Oxford businessman and politico Johnny Morgan is dead following a plane crash Wednesday in rural Arkansas.

Newsletters

william.moore@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you