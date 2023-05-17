OXFORD – Oxford businessman and politico Johnny Morgan died in a plane crash Wednesday in rural Arkansas.
Multiple sources close to the family told the Daily Journal that Morgan was flying his twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 from Oxford to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to be serviced when it crashed in a heavily wooded area.
Morgan left the Oxford University Airport at 11:27 a.m. May 17.
The Washington County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of “an airplane that lost altitude and possibly crashed” in the south part of the county around lunch time. The wreckage of the plane was located around 3:40 p.m.
Law enforcement said the pilot was the only person onboard, and the Fayetteville Fire Department confirmed that the pilot died in the crash.
Morgan was well known in both the business and political communities. He is best known around the state for hosting the annual “Good Ole Boys and Girls” event in his tractor shed off Highway 7. Since its founding nearly 25 years ago, it has become a must-attend for anyone with political aspirations seeking votes in north Mississippi.
“He loved Ole Miss, and he loved politics,” Three Rivers Planning & Development Director Randy Kelley told the Daily Journal Wednesday evening.
Kelley first met Morgan at Ole Miss in the late 1960s.
“Johnny, Jim Owen, Bill Rennick and I started the Good Ole Boys as an open political speaking for Democrats, Republicans and Independents," Kelley said. “It’s always been on his property, starting off in a little shed. As it continued to grow and get more sponsors, he built a bigger shed to accommodate the growing numbers.”
This year’s event is scheduled for late October, right before the general election.
Remembrances and condolences also started pouring in on social media Wednesday.
"Yesterday evening, my friend Johnny Morgan and I visited in Oxford. Today, he is the victim of a tragic accident. Our State and Johnny's legions of friends have lost laughter, a warm smile, a brilliant businessman, and a community and political leader. So very sad," Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said on Twitter.
State Sen. Daniel Sparks, R-Belmont, said he "had the opportunity to spend about 20 minutes with Johnny last night and be regaled with one more set of stories from a legend."
AccelerateMS deputy director Garrett McInnis, who has worked for Gov. Tate Reeves and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, said "one of (his) most memorable intros top politics was Morgan’s Good Ole Boys event."
"Talk about walking into an overdose of old-tyme, southern retail politics at its core," McInnis tweeted.
Reeves called Morgan"perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met."
"If he was with you….. He was WITH you!" Reeves tweeted.
Morgan served as a state Senator from 1983-1991. He would go on to serve as a Lafayette County supervisor for eight years, beginning in 2003. He lost his bid for a third term in the Democratic primary in 2011.
Morgan and his business partner, David White, also founded Morgan White Group in 1987. The group and its subsidiaries operate several businesses in the insurance and payroll industries.
He was also a University of Mississippi alumnus and large supporter of the school.
"I first met Johnny when I was a student at Ole Miss. We quickly bonded over our shared love of the university and politics," Nic Lott, the first Black student body president at Ole Miss, tweeted.
"He was also a dedicated public servant. He served as a supervisor, state senator, and host of the Good Ole Boys & Gals, a bipartisan political gathering of friends, candidates, and political enthusiasts from across Mississippi.
"I’ll miss ole Johnny. Rest in peace my friend."
Sam R. Hall contributed to this report.
