OXFORD - Two men accused of a July car burglary in Oxford were arrested in Tippah County.
Oxford police responded to the Highway 7 South Dollar General on July 31 for a car burglary. The investigation led police to Thaddeous Johnson, 29, of Byhalia, and Rashard Brown, 25, of Ripley, as two of the three suspects responsible. The following day, the two men were arrested by the Ripley Police Department and transported to the Union County Jail.
Johnson and Brown were later transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with auto burglary. They are being held on bonds of $5,000 each. Authorities say a third individual is currently being held at the Union County Jail on unrelated charges and has not been formally charged by Oxford police.