Oxford • Over 20 people gathered in the Garden of Memories Oxford Saturday morning to honor veterans as part of a national wreath ceremony.
Over 1,600 locations across the nation participated in Wreaths Across America, an annual event that occurs on Dec. 14. The ceremony honors each branch of the military, and also honors prisoners of war and those missing in action.
This was the first year Oxford hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony, said Matthew Malone, Garden of Memories director of cemetery sales and services. A cemetery must apply to participate in the ceremony, and Garden of Memories was selected by a committee. Malone said the goal was to have an event in Oxford where the community could honor its veterans.
“One of the things we want to do is embrace the community and remember these veterans, and be able to pay tribute to their life and their legacy,” Malone said.
Over 40 veterans are buried at the cemetery. A few veterans were also in attendance Saturday. As part of the ceremony, Malone read the names of veterans buried there and a moment of silence was observed in their memory.
As part of the ceremony, troops from Girl Scouts Heart of the South demonstrated how to properly retire a flag. Malone said Garden of Memories is an approved site for flags to be retired.
All honored veterans had a wreath placed on their grave by Girl Scouts members and attendees. Malone said often times, family members may move away or a family line ends, so the event also serves as a way to carry on a loved one’s legacy.
“We want to be able to pick up where that family left off in paying respects to those loved ones, and for their bravery, their service to their community and to their country,” Malone said.
Wreaths were donated by community members. The wreaths will remain at the gravesites until the first of the year.