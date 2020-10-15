OXFORD - All four men connected with an early Tuesday morning robbery have now been arrested and charged.
Oxford police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13 for a disturbance. The responding officers heard people inside calling for help and forced their way into the residence. Inside, the officers encountered multiple armed individuals, who immediately fled the home.
Police established a perimeter and apprehended without incident three of the four armed suspects - Dequavious Luckett, 20, Laquavious Swinney, 18, and Kentris Bolton, 17, all of Jackson. Bolton has been charged as an adult. The fourth suspect, Dallas Smith, 19, of Jackson, initially escaped capture, but turned himself in to law enforcement later the same night.
All four have been officially charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of burglary-home invasion, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. During their initial court appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond for Luckett, Swinney and Smith was set at $150,000. Bolton's bond was set at $125,000.