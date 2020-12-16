OXFORD • A Lafayette County couple has been arrested and charged with abusing their own children.
The Oxford Police Department arrested Brooke Anne Austin, 20, and Brodrick Alexander Rogers, 25, both of Oxford, on Dec. 14. A Child Protective Services worker notified a police investigator that the couple’s children showed signs of abuse. A joint investigation ensued between OPD and CPS, resulting in the arrests.
Austin and Rogers were both charged with felony child abuse. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $20,000 apiece.