OXFORD – City officials are asking for the public’s help to find the vandals who defaced a city park.
Someone drove their vehicle across all five soccer fields at mTrade Park in northwest Oxford. In addition to leaving ruts in the fields, the driver decided to cut a few donuts as well.
“We are looking for any information or doorbell cameras in the area to point us to the culprit,” Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said on social media Friday. “The mTrade staff works so hard to make this the best sports facility in the state of Mississippi.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or the Lafayette/Oxford/University Crime Stoppers tip line at 662-234-8799.