OXFORD • Authorities are looking for an out-of-town man in connection with an early morning robbery in north Oxford.
Oxford police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Olive Branch Way at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13 for a disturbance. The responding officers heard people inside calling for help and forced their way into the residence. Inside, the officers encountered multiple armed individuals, who immediately fled the home.
Police established a perimeter and apprehended without incident three of the four armed suspects. Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said the names and charges of those three will not be released until they are arraigned in Lafayette County Justice Court.
Officials are looking for the fourth suspect, Dallas Smith, 19, of Jackson. Police have an active arrest warrant for him for armed robbery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 and ask for detective Mike Burks or contact Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.