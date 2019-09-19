OXFORD - An altercation that led to gunfire landed a Lafayette County felon behind bars.
Oxford police responded to the Cedar Crest Drive area on Labor Day for a shots fired call and found several handgun shell casings as well as wads from shotgun shells. The investigation showed that an altercation between Christopher Butler and Christopher Mathis escalated to shots being fired.
Butler, 29, of Oxford, turned himself in Sept. 11 and he was charged with possession of weapon by felon. He was given a bond of $20,000 on the new charge but his bond on a prior felony was revoked.