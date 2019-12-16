OXFORD - A Lafayette County man was arrested early Monday morning following a shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Around 1:30 a.m., Oxford police were called to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a person who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
About 30 minutes later, the shooting suspect was located at his residence at Countryview Village off of Anchorage Road in west Oxford. Officers set up around the residence and began negotiating his safe surrender. The Oxford Police Department crisis negotiators were able to talk the man safely out of the house at 6:40 a.m.
Jodie Jacobs, 36, of Oxford, was taken into custody without further incident and charged with aggravated domestic violence. He is currently awaiting a bond hearing Monday morning. OPD will release a mugshot and bond information later.