OXFORD - A Lafayette County man has been arrested, charged with sexually molesting a young girl.
Officers were dispatched to 900 block of Molly Barr Road Oct. 12 after a child reported that she had been touched inappropriately by a stranger. Investigators responded to the scene and were able to identify the male and possible apartment he was inside.
Dreva Campbell, 46, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with touching a child for lustful purposes. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond set by justice court.