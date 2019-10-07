OXFORD • A man was charged with felony driving under the influence recently after a bad parking job brought attention to him.
Oxford police spotted a car parked almost against the front doors of the Chevron convenience store at the corner of University Avenue and South Lamar Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29. The clerk told the man that wasn't a parking spot and he needed to move so customers could get in the store.
When the officer walked up to the car, he noticed that the driver showed signed of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed Richard Ward, 36, of Oxford, has at least two prior DUI convictions. Ward was charged with DUI-third offense. Bond was set at $10,000.