OXFORD - A Lafayette County man has been charged as a Peeping Tom after installing a camera in his neighbor's bedroom.
Oxford police responded to the 300 block of Christman Drive Nov. 6 around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a residence where the occupant observed a camera lens protruding through the bedroom wall.
Investigators were called to the scene and executed a search warrant on the neighboring residence occupied by Gary Morris, 44, of Oxford. Morris was charged with voyeurism. During the initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.