OXFORD • A Lafayette County man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Oxford police responded to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Sunday, Jan. 24, after a male patient was admitted with multiple gunshot wounds.
After a brief investigation, police arrested John Fremont Wallace, 21, of Oxford, and charged him with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $100,000.
The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.